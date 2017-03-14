KredoBank launches HCE mobile payments in Ukraine

News in brief

Customers of Ukraine’s KredoBank can now make host card emulation (HCE) based mobile payments by adding Mastercard credit or debit cards to its new KredoPay wallet. KredoPay — available to customers with a device running Android 4.4 KitKat or higher — is the country’s first mobile payments service to use the Mastercard Digital Enablement Service (MDES). Ukraine’s PrivatBank launched its HCE based mobile payments service using the Visa Token Service (VTS) platform in December 2016.