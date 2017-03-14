Customers of Ukraine’s KredoBank can now make host card emulation (HCE) based mobile payments by adding Mastercard credit or debit cards to its new KredoPay wallet. KredoPay — available to customers with a device running Android 4.4 KitKat or higher — is the country’s first mobile payments service to use the Mastercard Digital Enablement Service (MDES). Ukraine’s PrivatBank launched its HCE based mobile payments service using the Visa Token Service (VTS) platform in December 2016.
- Vodafone Wallet adds PayPal in the Netherlands
- Industry bodies to standardise management of NFC services
- Tag Heuer unveils connected watch range with Android Pay
- Boston Fed calls for more education to boost mobile payments
- KredoBank launches HCE mobile payments in Ukraine
Explore: