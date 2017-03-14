Wednesday 15 March 2017 | RSS

 
    Boston Fed calls for more education to boost mobile payments

    The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston says awareness of mobile payments “continues to grow” but “more education for consumers and employees” is needed to achieve mass adoption of mobile and digital wallets. The bank’s call comes after it completed a research project, which saw members of its payment strategies group testing a range of services on iPhones and Android devices for in-store and remote purchases.

    Filed by Email Rian Boden nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 14 March 2017, 12:54

