    Industry bodies to standardise management of NFC services

    Industry bodies ETSI, GlobalPlatform and the NFC Forum are working together to standardise the implementation and management of NFC services “across all technologies and platforms”. The aim is for such services to “successfully coexist within a device and operate as intended”, the organisations say. “For consumers, this clarity brings guarantees that services will work as advertised, regardless of the hosting contactless environment.”

