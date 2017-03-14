Vodafone Wallet adds PayPal in the Netherlands

News in brief

Vodafone has added PayPal as a payment option to its NFC-based Vodafone Wallet mobile payment service in the Netherlands. “Vodafone Wallet is the first mobile wallet in the Netherlands which supports PayPal payments,” the carrier says. The roll-out forms part of a European collaboration between Vodafone and PayPal unveiled in February 2016. Vodafone Wallet is also live with PayPal in Spain, Italy and the UK, and launched in Germany last week.