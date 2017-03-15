Car makers back NFC and Bluetooth for digital keys

The Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) has outlined how technologies such as NFC and Bluetooth can be used for digital car keys in a white paper discussing its Digital Key project — a standardisation effort for digital key adoption. “The guiding principle for using smart devices as car keys is the convenience and ease of use for the consumer,” says the CCC, whose members include General Motors, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Toyota and Honda.
- Safe mobile recharge service for women to roll out across India
- Australian banks brand non-NFC alternatives to Apple Pay ‘unrealistic’
- Security fears hit confidence in mobile payments
- Capital One pilots text-based banking chatbot
- Gmail offers Android app money transfer