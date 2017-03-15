Thursday 16 March 2017 | RSS

 
    Car makers back NFC and Bluetooth for digital keys

    The Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) has outlined how technologies such as NFC and Bluetooth can be used for digital car keys in a white paper discussing its Digital Key project — a standardisation effort for digital key adoption. “The guiding principle for using smart devices as car keys is the convenience and ease of use for the consumer,” says the CCC, whose members include General Motors, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Toyota and Honda.

