    News in brief

    Gmail offers Android app money transfer

    Gmail users in the US can now send and receive money through the email service’s Android mobile app. “Just tap on the attachment icon and choose whether you want to send or request money,” Google says. “Recipients are able to receive or request money right from the email itself — without having to install another payment app.” The service is already available in the US and UK in Gmail’s web-based client.

    Published • Last updated 15 March 2017, 10:10

