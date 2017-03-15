Gmail users in the US can now send and receive money through the email service’s Android mobile app. “Just tap on the attachment icon and choose whether you want to send or request money,” Google says. “Recipients are able to receive or request money right from the email itself — without having to install another payment app.” The service is already available in the US and UK in Gmail’s web-based client.
- Safe mobile recharge service for women to roll out across India
- Australian banks brand non-NFC alternatives to Apple Pay ‘unrealistic’
- Security fears hit confidence in mobile payments
- Capital One pilots text-based banking chatbot
- Gmail offers Android app money transfer
Explore:
Gmail offers Android app money transfer
- tim242