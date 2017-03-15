Capital One pilots text-based banking chatbot

Thursday 16 March 2017 | RSS

 
    A group of Capital One customers have begun piloting Eno, a chatbot that uses artificial intelligence to answer requests for account information and to pay bills via SMS and emojis. “You can get a quick update on your accounts by texting Eno things like ‘what’s my balance’ or ‘how much credit do I have’,” the bank says. “You can also pay your credit card bill by texting ‘pay my bill’.”

