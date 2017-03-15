Thursday 16 March 2017 | RSS

 
    Safe mobile recharge service for women to roll out across India

    PARTNER NEWS: A service to improve women’s safety, by allowing them to recharge their prepaid mobile account at any retail outlet with a private code generated by SMS rather than their phone number, will roll out across India later this month. The Private Recharge service from mobile financial solutions firm Mahindra Comviva and wireless operator Idea Cellular aims to address “security concerns of women customers”.

