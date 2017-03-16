ING offers Mastercard HCE payments in Poland

News in brief

Mastercard cardholders at Polish bank ING Bank Śląski can now make host card emulation (HCE) based mobile payments using a ‘Mastercard on the Phone’ feature inside the My ING app. “Customers may at any time activate the service and conveniently pay for purchases,” says the bank’s Barbara Borgieł-Cury. Nine banks in Poland, including ING, launched HCE payments services with support from Visa in 2015.