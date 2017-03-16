Starbucks customers in India can now use their phones to pay for orders and earn loyalty program ‘Stars’ following the launch of the Starbucks India app. The prepaid service is being rolled out by Tata Starbucks — a joint venture between the coffee chain and Tata Global Beverages — which claims it is the “first major retailer in India to offer customers a mobile payment option linked to a loyalty program”.
- Starbucks takes mobile payments to India
- India opens way for direct mobile wallet transfers?
- FNB reports ‘sharp rise’ for contactless in South Africa
- Samsung Galaxy S8 to use face recognition for payments?
- McDonald’s begins mobile order and pay trial
Explore: