Thursday 16 March 2017 | RSS

 
    Feedback
     
     

    Explore:

     

    News in brief

    Starbucks takes mobile payments to India

    News in brief

    Starbucks customers in India can now use their phones to pay for orders and earn loyalty program ‘Stars’ following the launch of the Starbucks India app. The prepaid service is being rolled out by Tata Starbucks — a joint venture between the coffee chain and Tata Global Beverages — which claims it is the “first major retailer in India to offer customers a mobile payment option linked to a loyalty program”.

    Filed by Email Rian Boden nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 16 March 2017, 17:28

    LEARN MORE — Topics: , , , , , Trials and live services:

    More headlines...

     
     