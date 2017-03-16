PrivatBank adds Mastercard to HCE payments

Ukraine’s PrivatBank has now made host card emulation (HCE) based mobile payments available for its Mastercard cardholders, using the Mastercard Digital Enablement Service (MDES). The bank’s Visa cardholders started making HCE mobile payments based on the Visa Token Service (VTS) platform in December 2016. Ukraine’s KredoBank unveiled its own mobile payments service for Mastercard customers earlier this week.
