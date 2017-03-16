McDonald’s begins mobile order and pay trial

Fast food giant McDonald’s has begun testing its mobile order and pay service at 29 restaurants in the Californian cities of Monterey and Salinas. “The local pilots are designed to obtain customer feedback and prepare McDonald’s for the national launch of mobile ordering and pay across its 14,000 US restaurants beginning in Q4,” McDonald’s says. The pilot will expand to 51 restaurants in Spokane, Washington later this month.
