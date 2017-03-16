Samsung Galaxy S8 to use face recognition for payments?

News in brief

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 flagship smartphone “will employ facial-recognition technology for mobile payments within months of release,” Bloomberg reports. The handset, due to be unveiled on 29 March, will “blend fingerprint, iris and facial detection to verify users accessing mobile services including Samsung Pay”. Apple’s iPhone 7S, 7S Plus and 8 are also expected to come equipped with facial recognition later this year to replace the Touch ID fingerprint scanner.