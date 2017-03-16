FNB reports ‘sharp rise’ for contactless in South Africa

News in brief

South Africa’s First National Bank (FNB) has seen a 270% increase in the number of contactless payments made with its credit cards over the last six months. “While the number of contactless transactions by customers averaged 1.5 taps per month in May 2015, they climbed to an average of 2.5 per customer by January 2017,” FNB says. “The number of customers using the technology has risen sharply by 227% in the last six months.”