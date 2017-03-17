PARTNER NEWS: An eight-page guide exploring how key developments in mobile payments will shape the industry in the next three years is now available to download from the NFC World Knowledge Centre. ‘How will we pay in 2020’ has been produced and sponsored by Rambus, and provides an insight into host card emulation, NFC, invisible in-store payments, tokenization, biometric authentication and wearables.
- Paytm ‘goes global’ with payment app in Canada
- Contactless overtakes traditional card payments in Hungary
- Square says ‘back end change’ brought down mPOS service
- Lothian Buses to offer HCE mobile payments for public transport in Scotland
- Rambus predicts how we will pay in 2020
Explore: