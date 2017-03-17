Friday 17 March 2017 | RSS

 
    Feedback
     
     

    Explore:

     

    News in brief

    Rambus predicts how we will pay in 2020

    News in brief

    PARTNER NEWS: An eight-page guide exploring how key developments in mobile payments will shape the industry in the next three years is now available to download from the NFC World Knowledge Centre. ‘How will we pay in 2020’ has been produced and sponsored by Rambus, and provides an insight into host card emulation, NFC, invisible in-store payments, tokenization, biometric authentication and wearables.

    Filed by Email Rian Boden nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 17 March 2017, 10:47

    LEARN MORE — Topics: , , , , , , , ,

    More headlines...

     
     