Lothian Buses to offer HCE mobile payments for public transport in Scotland

PARTNER NEWS: Scottish commuters using public transport services operated by Lothian Buses will soon be able to pay for their journeys using a host card emulation (HCE) based mobile payment service powered by Nevis Technologies, the joint venture between Scotland’s largest regional transport group Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) and technology provider Rambus.

“Nevis Technologies will deliver a platform of interoperable ticketing products that can be integrated with Lothian Buses’ existing infrastructure to provide a foundation that enables new ticketing technologies for its passengers,” Nevis Technologies says.

“This allows Lothian Buses to offer smart card ticketing which could also be used across other modes of transport including rail, subway and ferry.”

Deployment of the service is expected to “begin this year” and will be built using the same solution powering the HCE ticketing pilot taking place across the Glasgow Subway.

