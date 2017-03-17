Lothian Buses to offer HCE mobile payments for public transport in Scotland

PARTNER NEWS: Scottish commuters using public transport services operated by Lothian Buses will soon be able to pay for their journeys using a host card emulation (HCE) based mobile payment service powered by Nevis Technologies, the joint venture between Scotland’s largest regional transport group Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) and technology provider Rambus.
“Nevis Technologies will deliver a platform of interoperable ticketing products that can be integrated with Lothian Buses’ existing infrastructure to provide a foundation that enables new ticketing technologies for its passengers,” Nevis Technologies says.
“This allows Lothian Buses to offer smart card ticketing which could also be used across other modes of transport including rail, subway and ferry.”
Deployment of the service is expected to “begin this year” and will be built using the same solution powering the HCE ticketing pilot taking place across the Glasgow Subway.
Lothian Buses selects Nevis Technologies as its smart ticketing partner
Nevis Technologies today announced that it will deliver its smart ticketing solutions to Lothian Buses, the UK’s largest publicly owned bus company. Nevis Technologies, the joint venture company between Rambus, a leader in smart technology for transportation, and Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT), Scotland’s largest regional transport partnership, serves as a delivery agent for smart integrated ticketing in Scotland. Lothian Buses will utilize the same solution used successfully by the Glasgow Subway, Abellio ScotRail and McGill’s, which is based on ITSO, the UK national open standard for smart ticketing.
“Lothian Buses has long been a pioneer of smart ticketing, launching Scotland’s first transport smart card product back in 2001,” said Nigel Serafini, Commercial Director at Lothian Buses. “Our partnership with Nevis Technologies will enable us to develop a ticketing platform that will ultimately deliver more convenient ticketing options for our customers moving forward. They have successfully delivered for rail, ferry and bus operators in Scotland and, as a key technical innovator in the smart ticketing market, are well placed to support our technical roadmap requirements both now and in the future.”
“The implementation of interoperable ticketing offers a truly seamless multi-model travel experience for the public, and the adoption of our solutions by Lothian Buses takes us a step closer to making this possible across Scotland,” said David Braddock, Director of Nevis Technologies. “Our mission is to deliver more value-added services to the transport ecosystem and all its users.”
About Nevis Technologies
Nevis Technologies is a joint venture company formed between Rambus and Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT). The company was formed to deliver secure, integrated smart ticketing to Scotland, bringing together a depth of expertise from both the transport and smart technology industries. www.nevistechnologies.co.uk.
About Lothian Buses
Lothian Buses is the largest bus operator in Edinburgh; the only municipal bus company in Scotland and the biggest municipal company in the UK.
Lothian Buses has been awarded:
- Scottish Transport Operator of the Year and Best Bus Service for Lothian Country Buses Service 113 at the Scottish Transport Awards 2016.
- Transport Award at the VIBES Awards 2016.
- Creative Marketing Award at the Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce Business Awards 2017.
Lothian Buses is currently recognised as Police Scotland ‘Policing Partner of the Year’. The company employs over 2000 staff, operates over 700 buses across Edinburgh and the Lothian’s and carries over 121m passengers per year. Lothian Buses has one of the youngest and cleanest fleet of buses in the country and since 2011 has invested in 85 state-of-the-art hybrid buses and 91 Euro 6 buses.
About Rambus Inc.
Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) creates innovative hardware and software technologies, driving advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Our interoperable smart ticketing products are at the cutting edge of transport ticketing technology and include a suite of ITSO compliant solutions, Host Card Emulation (HCE), Account Based Ticketing (ABT), NFC mobile apps and data analytics, all underpinned by robust security.
Our chips, customizable IP cores, architecture licenses, tools, services, software, training and innovations improve the competitive advantage of our customers. We collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading ASIC and SoC designers, foundries, IP developers, EDA companies and validation labs. Our products are integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, powering and securing diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, consumer and media platforms. At Rambus, we are makers of better. For more information, visit rambus.com.