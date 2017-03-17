Friday 17 March 2017 | RSS

 
    News in brief

    Square says ‘back end change’ brought down mPOS service

    News in brief

    Mobile POS provider Square has blamed a “change we made to one of our back-end systems” for a service outage which affected payments and other services earlier this week. Merchants logged in to Square were advised to “switch to offline mode to continue taking swipe payments”, while those not logged in had to take alternative forms of payment. The company said its merchant authentication service had been “degraded” but has since confirmed “all Square services have been fully restored”.

    Published • Last updated 17 March 2017, 14:25

