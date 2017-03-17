Paytm ‘goes global’ with payment app in Canada

Friday 17 March 2017 | RSS

 
    Indian mobile wallet provider Paytm has launched in Canada, marking the service’s first expansion outside India. The Paytm Canada app allows consumers to make bill payments and will “soon expand” to add a “full line-up of new use cases”, Paytm says. The company is currently targeting 10m merchants to accept its QR code-based service for in-store payments in India and aims to set up its own payments bank.

