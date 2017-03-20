Wednesday 22 March 2017 | RSS

 
    Rambus hosts payments leaders in Rotterdam for Mobey Day

    PARTNER NEWS: Rambus is hosting Mobey Day in Rotterdam from 21-23 March, bringing together speakers from ING, Aite Group, CaixaBank, Danske Bank and Mastercard to discuss the payments and buying experience. Sessions will explore topics including PSD2, the key success factors for digital wallets, opportunities in the Internet of Things (IoT) and invisible payments.

