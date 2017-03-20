Cook: China has “higher willingness” to embrace mobile payments

China is outpacing the US and Europe in the development of mobile payment technology, according to Apple CEO Tim Cook. “People in the US and Europe get used to credit cards, and merchants in the US are very slow to adopt new terminals that make mobile payment possible,” Cook said during the China Development Forum in Beijing, according to China Daily. “In China, because of the huge number of small businesses, there is a higher willingness to embrace changes.”
- Samsung Galaxy S8 to feature Bixby virtual assistant
- More French banks get HCE payments with Paylib
- US Bank adds Visa corporate cards for mobile payments
- Canadian banks to test blockchain digital identity network for consumers
- QR code security under scrutiny in China
- Willam Hugh Murray, CISSP