Wednesday 22 March 2017

 
    McDonald's adds mobile ordering in the UK

    Customers at select McDonald’s restaurants across the UK can now order ahead using their mobile phone. “Simply select your nearest participating restaurant, choose your meal and check-in by scanning one of the QR codes at your selected restaurant when you arrive,” the fast food giant says. The service is available in 22 locations across the UK. McDonald’s is also trialling a mobile order and pay service in 29 restaurants in Northern California ahead of a wider US roll out.

    Published • Last updated 21 March 2017, 11:21

