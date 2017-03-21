McDonald’s adds mobile ordering in the UK

Customers at select McDonald’s restaurants across the UK can now order ahead using their mobile phone. “Simply select your nearest participating restaurant, choose your meal and check-in by scanning one of the QR codes at your selected restaurant when you arrive,” the fast food giant says. The service is available in 22 locations across the UK. McDonald’s is also trialling a mobile order and pay service in 29 restaurants in Northern California ahead of a wider US roll out.
- Samsung Galaxy S8 to feature Bixby virtual assistant
- More French banks get HCE payments with Paylib
- US Bank adds Visa corporate cards for mobile payments
- Canadian banks to test blockchain digital identity network for consumers
- QR code security under scrutiny in China
