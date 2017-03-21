Samsung Pay set for India launch on 22 March

Samsung Pay will officially launch in India on 22 March, according to Gadgets 360. “Samsung has sent out invites for an event on Wednesday, March 22, where it says it will be ready with the next revolution,” the publication says. Samsung Pay launched an early access program in India earlier this month. “Presumably, more details on commercial availability will be unveiled on Wednesday.”
