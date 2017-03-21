Paytm adds insurance to mobile wallet

News in brief

Indian mobile wallet provider Paytm has added an insurance feature to its service that covers users for fraudulent transactions of up to Rs 20,000 (US$306) due to loss of device or unauthorised access to the service. “All Paytm users with balance in their wallets would be automatically covered under this scheme at no additional cost and the lost money would be refunded to their Paytm Wallets,” the company writes in a blog post. Indian mobile wallet FreeCharge also added insurance to its service in December 2015.