QR code security under scrutiny in China

A recent spate of scams involving QR code mobile payments in China has sparked calls for the authorities to “do more to protect consumers”, according to the South China Morning Post. “By replacing legitimate merchants’ codes with malevolent copies, fraudsters can gain access to consumers’ data and even raid their bank accounts,” the report says. “The proliferation of this type of crime has been made possible by the explosion of mobile payments in China.”
- Samsung Galaxy S8 to feature Bixby virtual assistant
- More French banks get HCE payments with Paylib
- US Bank adds Visa corporate cards for mobile payments
- Canadian banks to test blockchain digital identity network for consumers
