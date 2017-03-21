Wednesday 22 March 2017 | RSS

 
    News in brief

    QR code security under scrutiny in China

    A recent spate of scams involving QR code mobile payments in China has sparked calls for the authorities to “do more to protect consumers”, according to the South China Morning Post. “By replacing legitimate merchants’ codes with malevolent copies, fraudsters can gain access to consumers’ data and even raid their bank accounts,” the report says. “The proliferation of this type of crime has been made possible by the explosion of mobile payments in China.”

    Published 21 March 2017

