Customers of French banking group Groupe BPCE’s Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne will be able to make host card emulation (HCE) based mobile payments from April through the banks’ mobile banking apps and Paylib, an online payment platform supported by France’s main banks. BNP Paribas also enabled HCE Paylib mobile payments last month, following a launch by Crédit Mutuel Arkéa earlier in February.
- Samsung Galaxy S8 to feature Bixby virtual assistant
- More French banks get HCE payments with Paylib
- US Bank adds Visa corporate cards for mobile payments
- Canadian banks to test blockchain digital identity network for consumers
- QR code security under scrutiny in China