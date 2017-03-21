Wednesday 22 March 2017 | RSS

 
    Feedback
     
     

    Explore:

     

    News in brief

    More French banks get HCE payments with Paylib

    News in brief

    Customers of French banking group Groupe BPCE’s Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne will be able to make host card emulation (HCE) based mobile payments from April through the banks’ mobile banking apps and Paylib, an online payment platform supported by France’s main banks. BNP Paribas also enabled HCE Paylib mobile payments last month, following a launch by Crédit Mutuel Arkéa earlier in February.

    Filed by Email Rian Boden nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 21 March 2017, 15:13

    LEARN MORE — Topics: , , , , , Trials and live services:

    More headlines...

     
     