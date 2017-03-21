Samsung Galaxy S8 to feature Bixby virtual assistant

News in brief

A virtual assistant called Bixby will come preinstalled on a “subset” of applications on Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S8 flagship smartphone, Samsung has confirmed. “This set will continue to expand over time,” the company says. “Our plan is to eventually release a tool (in SDK) to enable third-party developers to make their applications and services Bixby-enabled easily.” Reports that Bixby will be compatible with Samsung Pay emerged in January 2017. The Galaxy S8 will be unveiled on 29 March.