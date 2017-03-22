Thursday 23 March 2017 | RSS

 
    Wells Fargo moves forward with ATM mobile withdrawal plans

    US bank Wells Fargo will become the first in the country to upgrade its entire network of ATMs with mobile withdrawal functionality next week, as the bank prepares to roll out the service to 13,000 machines. “Customers would get unique eight-digit codes from their Wells Fargo smartphone app and enter the code into the ATM along with their PIN number,” CBS San Francisco reports. The bank will also upgrade its ATMs with NFC technology “later this year,” the publication adds.

    Published • Last updated 22 March 2017, 16:27

    • Willam Hugh Murray, CISSP

      Cards and PINs served us well and securely for fifty years. They have clearly reached end of life. Mobiles offer us a convenient, secure, and cheap alternative just in time.

      One advantage to the banks is that consumers have already paid for the mobiles. Another is that they can implement on most ATMs with only software changes.

