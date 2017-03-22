Wells Fargo moves forward with ATM mobile withdrawal plans

US bank Wells Fargo will become the first in the country to upgrade its entire network of ATMs with mobile withdrawal functionality next week, as the bank prepares to roll out the service to 13,000 machines. “Customers would get unique eight-digit codes from their Wells Fargo smartphone app and enter the code into the ATM along with their PIN number,” CBS San Francisco reports. The bank will also upgrade its ATMs with NFC technology “later this year,” the publication adds.
- Willam Hugh Murray, CISSP