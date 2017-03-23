Android O to offer autofill for payments

The next version of Google’s Android operating system will include a new API that enables mobile apps to add autofill services which automatically enter a user’s passwords, payment details and other personal information. “Android O makes filling forms, such as account and credit card forms, easier with the introduction of the Autofill Framework,” Google says. “The Autofill Framework manages the communication between the app and an autofill service.”
- Esso customers get mobile payments and rewards at 1,000 Canadian gas stations
- White paper explores how dedicated Android NFC devices can be used to improve the delivery of financial services in emerging markets
- Westpac launches payments keyboard for chat apps
- Wells Fargo moves forward with ATM mobile withdrawal plans
