    Android O to offer autofill for payments

    The next version of Google’s Android operating system will include a new API that enables mobile apps to add autofill services which automatically enter a user’s passwords, payment details and other personal information. “Android O makes filling forms, such as account and credit card forms, easier with the introduction of the Autofill Framework,” Google says. “The Autofill Framework manages the communication between the app and an autofill service.”

