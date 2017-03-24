Friday 24 March 2017 | RSS

 
    News in brief

    US Payments Forum offers card-not-present fraud advice

    The US Payments Forum has published a survey of card-not-present (CNP) fraud worldwide to help the US payments industry assemble “layered, effective and systematic” mitigation strategies. “While many attribute the rise in CNP fraud seen in other countries to the implementation of EMV chip technology, there are other factors such as the rapid growth of online sales and the fact that fraud prevention tools have not been fully adopted and implemented by all stakeholders,” says the trade body’s Randy Vanderhoof.

    Filed by Email Rian Boden nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 24 March 2017, 15:17

