US Payments Forum offers card-not-present fraud advice

News in brief

The US Payments Forum has published a survey of card-not-present (CNP) fraud worldwide to help the US payments industry assemble “layered, effective and systematic” mitigation strategies. “While many attribute the rise in CNP fraud seen in other countries to the implementation of EMV chip technology, there are other factors such as the rapid growth of online sales and the fact that fraud prevention tools have not been fully adopted and implemented by all stakeholders,” says the trade body’s Randy Vanderhoof.