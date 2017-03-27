Apple Pay struggles in China in the face of tough competition

News in brief

Apple Pay is “struggling” in China due in part to a minority smartphone market share and consumers being “far more accustomed” to competing services such as Alipay and Tencent’s WeChat Pay. “I don’t think Apple Pay can achieve the same market share as Alipay or WeChat Pay in the foreseeable future,” Morningstar Investment Service analyst Marie Sun told Bloomberg. “Personally, I don’t see any benefits to switching myself.” Apple Pay launched in China in February 2016.