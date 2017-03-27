Apple Pay struggles in China in the face of tough competition

Apple Pay is “struggling” in China due in part to a minority smartphone market share and consumers being “far more accustomed” to competing services such as Alipay and Tencent’s WeChat Pay. “I don’t think Apple Pay can achieve the same market share as Alipay or WeChat Pay in the foreseeable future,” Morningstar Investment Service analyst Marie Sun told Bloomberg. “Personally, I don’t see any benefits to switching myself.” Apple Pay launched in China in February 2016.
- Square arrives in the UK
- Nordic banks roll out first mobile payment services with support for Dankort
- Boston Fed calls for clearer value proposition to encourage mobile payments
- Apple Pay to launch in Taiwan on March 29?
- Wells Fargo to add NFC mobile withdrawals to ATMs later this year
