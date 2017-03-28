Boston Fed calls for clearer value proposition to encourage mobile payments

The value proposition for using mobile payments must be clearly stated to customers in order to change their behaviour from using plastic cards to mobile phones, says the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston following the completion of a research project that tested four mobile wallet models including NFC and QR codes. “While security issues remain a major barrier to mass mobile payment adoption and are being addressed by the industry, general consumer adoption is the real hurdle,” the bank says.
- Apple Pay goes live in Taiwan with support from seven banks
- NXP adds new NFC chips and sensors to secure the Internet of Things
- Square arrives in the UK
- Nordic banks roll out first mobile payment services with support for Dankort
