    Square arrives in the UK

    Mobile POS provider Square has launched in the UK. “Whether you have a traditional brick-and-mortar shop or a mobile or online business, you can use Square Reader to take chip and PIN cards, contactless cards and mobile payments like Apple Pay and Android Pay anywhere you are doing business,” the company writes in a blog post. Square is now available in the UK, US, Canada, Japan and Australia.

