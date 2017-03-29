NXP adds new NFC chips and sensors to secure the Internet of Things

PARTNER NEWS: NXP has unveiled two new NFC chips and a range of NFC offerings designed to “capitalise on the inherent security and interactive capabilities of NFC for advanced product authentication, integrity assurance and enhanced user engagement across consumer manufactured goods, healthcare, retail and other industries”.

The new NTAG 413 DNA enables a secure one-time authentication code to be generated each time the tag is tapped by an NFC device while the NTAG 213 Tag Tamper has a tamper-evident feature and is designed to be placed on a product’s label, seal or container so that confirmation of product integrity can be accessed with a tap of an NFC device.

NXP has also unveiled two NTAG SmartSensors for temperature monitoring and cold chain logistics and an Arduino-compatible NTAG I²C Plus kit that allows developers to emulate using an NTAG I²C Plus connected tag chip in an embedded electronic system.

“With the growth in connected IoT devices, organizations are seeking ‘real-time’, simpler, yet trusted and secure methods to protect consumers,” says Markus Staeblein, vice president and general manager for secure mobility and retail at NXP.

“We’ve added more security features and made NXP NFC NTAGs more robust and suitable for in-demand use cases, such as proximity-based authentication and integrity protection.”

More details can be found in the press release: