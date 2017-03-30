Apple details Touch ID and PC-to-phone payment security features

Friday 31 March 2017 | RSS

 
    A new security white paper on Apple’s iOS 10 provides details about security improvements made to Touch ID as well as insight into the security infrastructure behind a feature of the operating system that makes it possible for developers to enable Apple Pay users to start a payment on a computer and finish it on their phone, Techcrunch reports.

    30 March 2017

