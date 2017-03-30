HSBC and First Direct join Pay by Bank app

UK bank HSBC and its subsidiary First Direct have become the latest to sign up to Pay by Bank, the mobile payments app developed by VocaLink’s Zapp. The banks join Barclays, Bank of Scotland, Halifax and Lloyds Bank. “This widespread support will usher in a new era of ‘digital debit’ mobile payments,” says Pay by Bank app managing director Rajiv Garodia.
