Friday 31 March 2017 | RSS

 
    Feedback
     
     

    Explore:

     

    News in brief

    Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus to support Bluetooth 5

    News in brief

    Samsung’s new Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus flagship smartphones will be the first on the market to include support for Bluetooth 5.0, The Verge reports. Bluetooth 5 was unveiled in June 2016 and has been designed to “double the speed and quadruple the range” of low energy Bluetooth transmissions. Samsung unveiled its new devices earlier this week.

    Filed by Email Rian Boden nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 30 March 2017, 12:49

    LEARN MORE — Topics: , , , , , , ,

    More headlines...

     
     