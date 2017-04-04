Twint goes live in Switzerland

News in brief

Mobile payment service Twint has been launched in Switzerland, marking the completion of the merger between PostFinance’s Twint and financial infrastructure operator SIX’s Paymit platforms. “Over the coming weeks, the Swiss banks will make their own Twint apps available independently of one another and link up to the system,” Twint says. “The first bank apps (UBS Twint and ZKB Twint) will be released in April.” The launch was expected in January 2017, but was delayed due to the “complexity of the system”, Finews reports.