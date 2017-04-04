Tuesday 4 April 2017 | RSS

 
    Feedback
     
     

    Explore:

     

    News in brief

    Samsung Pay opens early access phase in the UAE

    News in brief

    Samsung Pay has launched an early access program in the UAE with support from Mastercard and Visa and a number of banks including Mashreq Bank, ADCB, Rakbank, Emirates NBD, Standard Chartered and NBAD. The mobile payment service is fully available in 12 markets including South Korea, the US, China, Spain, Singapore, Australia, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Russia, Thailand, Malaysia and, most recently, India. Samsung Pay will also be available for online payments later this year.

    Filed by Email Rian Boden nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 4 April 2017, 11:22

    LEARN MORE — Topics: , , , , Trials and live services: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

    More headlines...

     
     