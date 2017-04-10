White paper gives insight into successful ID verification deployment

News in brief

A six-page white paper that aims to educate mobile network operators on implementing successful in-store ID verification solutions is now available to download from the NFC World Knowledge Centre. ‘Five factors for quick and effective ID verification deployment’ has been produced and sponsored by Gemalto and explores the challenges ID verification brings, as well as identifying the key factors for its successful deployment and providing an in-depth look at how Gemalto’s ID verification solution works.