Apple Pay gets positive start in Taiwan

Some 415,000 cards were registered to Apple Pay two days after it launched in Taiwan in March 2017, the Financial Supervisory Commission has revealed. Taiwan Mobile Payment Co’s (TWMP) T Wallet+ host card emulation (HCE) service — which launched in August 2016 — “pales in comparison at only 33,000,” The China Post reports. “T Wallet+ actually has double the number of partnering banks in comparison with Apple Pay — the former having 14 and the latter seven.”
