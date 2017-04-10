Monday 10 April 2017 | RSS

 
    News in brief

    ANZ raises mobile transaction limit with voice authentication

    Customers of Australia’s ANZ bank will soon be able to make higher value transactions on their mobile devices by authenticating the payment using their voice. “Previously customers needed to use internet banking or visit a branch to complete transactions of more than $1000,” ANZ says. The bank is using technology supplied by Nuance to enable the feature, which will be trialled by ANZ employees in May, with a wider rollout planned “from the middle of this year”.

    Filed by Email Rian Boden nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 10 April 2017, 12:47

