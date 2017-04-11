Tuesday 11 April 2017 | RSS

 
    Westpac adds Samsung Pay in Australia

    Westpac has become the first of Australia’s big four banks to begin supporting Samsung Pay, taking the service to “millions of Westpac Mastercard and Visa debit and credit cardholders” following its launch in the country with support from American Express and Citibank in June 2016. Westpac added support for Android Pay in December 2016 and was one of four banks that were recently denied access to the NFC technology in Apple iPhones by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC).

