Samsung Pay to launch in Ireland after UK?

Samsung Pay is to launch in Ireland later this year, following its expected launch in the UK this summer, according to The Irish Times. “There are no indications which banks will take up the technology,” the newspaper reports. “All the banks are very supportive, but we need to make sure it’s lined up and we have all the partners integrated that we need,” says Samsung’s vice president of mobile for UK and Ireland Conor Pierce.
