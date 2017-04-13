LG plans to add facial recognition technology to its LG Pay mobile payments platform, according to The Investor. “After negotiations and a series of tests, the software will likely be deployed in the G6 as early as June when the tech giant is expected to start its mobile payment system LG Pay,” the publication reports. LG Pay was unveiled in March 2017, and will make use of Wireless Magnetic Communication (WMC) technology supplied by Dynamics.
- LG Pay to get facial recognition technology?
- Visa and American Express to strengthen security for stolen contactless cards
- Facebook Messenger adds group payments in the US
- More than 150m people to use Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Android Pay by end of 2017
- Samsung Pay to launch in Ireland after UK?