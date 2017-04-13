LG Pay to get facial recognition technology?

Thursday 13 April 2017 | RSS

 
    LG plans to add facial recognition technology to its LG Pay mobile payments platform, according to The Investor. “After negotiations and a series of tests, the software will likely be deployed in the G6 as early as June when the tech giant is expected to start its mobile payment system LG Pay,” the publication reports. LG Pay was unveiled in March 2017, and will make use of Wireless Magnetic Communication (WMC) technology supplied by Dynamics.

    13 April 2017

