Thursday 20 April 2017 | RSS

 
    Feedback
     
     

    Explore:

     

    News in brief

    PayPal heads in-store with Android Pay and Wells Fargo

    News in brief

    Android Pay users across the US will soon be able to make in-store, in-app and online payments using their PayPal account. “People in the US can simply link their PayPal account to use with Android Pay,” Google’s Pali Bhat writes in a blog post. PayPal has also announced a partnership with Wells Fargo that will enable the bank’s customers to add their debit and credit cards to PayPal for in-store NFC mobile payments.

    Filed by Email Rian Boden nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 18 April 2017, 14:22

    LEARN MORE — Topics: , , , , , Trials and live services:

    More headlines...

     
     