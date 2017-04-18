PayPal heads in-store with Android Pay and Wells Fargo

News in brief

Android Pay users across the US will soon be able to make in-store, in-app and online payments using their PayPal account. “People in the US can simply link their PayPal account to use with Android Pay,” Google’s Pali Bhat writes in a blog post. PayPal has also announced a partnership with Wells Fargo that will enable the bank’s customers to add their debit and credit cards to PayPal for in-store NFC mobile payments.