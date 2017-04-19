Meet NFC World partners at Seamless Asia

News in brief

PARTNER NEWS: Antelop Solutions and Rambus will be exhibiting at the Seamless Asia expo in Singapore from 19 to 20 April. Antelop can be found in booth J18 where the company will be showcasing its Mastercard and Visa certified host card emulation (HCE) solution for banks. Rambus will be exhibiting at booth J10 and will be hosting a live demonstration of its Unified Payments Platform for retailers. NXP will also be present at the event as a workshop sponsor.