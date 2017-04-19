Zelle processed 170m P2P payments in 2016

Banks offering Early Warning’s Zelle P2P payments platform processed more than 170m P2P payments in 2016, totalling US$55bn in aggregate transaction value. The network now includes 20 banks and credit unions and is “poised to reach an estimated 85m consumers in the US through the mobile banking apps of its participating institutions,” Early Warning says. The Zelle brand was unveiled in October last year and has been built on the foundation of the ClearXChange network.
- Bank of Korea signs up retailers for coinless society trial
- Six Dutch banks to take Belgium’s Payconiq to the Netherlands
- NXP and GCL Technologies offer NFC tamper evident closure solution for wine and spirits brands
- Mastercard tests biometric payments card in South Africa
- Pizza Hut: The Internet of Things is becoming the Internet of Commerce
