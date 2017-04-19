Thursday 20 April 2017 | RSS

 
    Zelle processed 170m P2P payments in 2016

    Banks offering Early Warning’s Zelle P2P payments platform processed more than 170m P2P payments in 2016, totalling US$55bn in aggregate transaction value. The network now includes 20 banks and credit unions and is “poised to reach an estimated 85m consumers in the US through the mobile banking apps of its participating institutions,” Early Warning says. The Zelle brand was unveiled in October last year and has been built on the foundation of the ClearXChange network.

    Published 19 April 2017

