    Kiwi millennials want biometrics for payments

    Some 62% of New Zealand’s millennials would like to use a fingerprint or retina scan to make payments, viewing biometrics as “secure and convenient and having the cool factor”, research released by Visa reveals. “61% say they already use their smartphone to pay for everyday items,” the payment network adds.

