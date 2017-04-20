NXP and GCL Technologies offer NFC tamper evident closure solution for wine and spirits brands

PARTNER NEWS: Guala Closures Group, a world leader in security closures, has teamed up with NXP to introduce an NFC-based tamper evident closure solution for the wine and spirits industry that is designed to protect brands, enable advanced anti-counterfeiting and tamper-proofing and enable brand owners to make VIP offers, loyalty rewards and more available to customers through a tap of their NFC mobile device.

“Our Internet-of-Closures platform – a dedicated and optimized IoT platform – will allow spirits and wine brand owners to control their product life and interact with consumers in a newly conceived way,” says Piero Cavigliasso, group innovation technology director at Guala. “Anti-counterfeiting has been an important focus since the beginning of the Guala history and the opportunity given by NFC and IoT technologies will bring us into a new era.”

More details can be found in the following press release: