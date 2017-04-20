The Bank of Korea (BOK) has signed up retailers including CU, 7-Eleven, E-Mart, Lotte Mart and Lotte Department Store to begin trialling a service that will give customers change in the form of a top-up to a prepaid card. “Cha Hyeon-jin, an official handling the issue at the BOK, said no decision has been made yet on whether the pilot project could eventually lead to a cashless society, but he predicted that there is a good chance that such a development may be possible down the road,” Korea Times reports.
- Bank of Korea signs up retailers for coinless society trial
- Six Dutch banks to take Belgium’s Payconiq to the Netherlands
- NXP and GCL Technologies offer NFC tamper evident closure solution for wine and spirits brands
- Mastercard tests biometric payments card in South Africa
- Pizza Hut: The Internet of Things is becoming the Internet of Commerce