    Bank of Korea signs up retailers for coinless society trial

    The Bank of Korea (BOK) has signed up retailers including CU, 7-Eleven, E-Mart, Lotte Mart and Lotte Department Store to begin trialling a service that will give customers change in the form of a top-up to a prepaid card. “Cha Hyeon-jin, an official handling the issue at the BOK, said no decision has been made yet on whether the pilot project could eventually lead to a cashless society, but he predicted that there is a good chance that such a development may be possible down the road,” Korea Times reports.

